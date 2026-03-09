Kenosha death investigation; person of interest sought by police

article

The Brief Kenosha police discovered a 67-year-old man deceased at a residence near 75th Street and 60th Street on Friday, March 6. Authorities are now searching for Matrice Role, an acquaintance of the deceased. Role is believed to be in the Kenosha area, officials said.



Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 45-year-old Matrice Role, who they say is a person of interest tied to a death investigation on 75th Street.

Death investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a residence near 75th Street and 60th Street around 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6. When Kenosha police arrived on the scene, they located a 67-year-old man deceased.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Detectives are now seeking help to locate Role, who officials say was an acquaintance of the deceased. Role is described as a female, with a darker complexion, approximately 5'3" tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Investigators believe Role may still be in Kenosha or a nearby community. If you see her, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Matrice Role or who has additional information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203.