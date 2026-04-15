Kenosha County storm damage; crews working to clear roads, restore power

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The Brief Crews are actively working to clear trees and restore roadways in Kenosha County following storms Tuesday night. There is full road closure in the area of 72nd Avenue and Village Centre Drive due to power poles in the roadway. The We Energies outage Map reported more than 9,000 customers without power Wednesday morning.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 15 said crews are actively working to clear trees and restore roadways.

Storm damage

What we know:

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said crews were in the area of 12th Street and 72nd Avenue to clear trees from the side of the roadway. The street is open to traffic.

There is full road closure in the area of 72nd Avenue and Village Centre Drive due to power poles in the roadway.

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If you are traveling through this area, Kenosha officials advise motorists to slow down and stay alert, watch for workers and heavy equipment in the roadway. Do not drive around barricades and give We Energies crews the space they need to safely restore power.

The We Energies outage Map reported more than 9,000 customers without power Wednesday morning.