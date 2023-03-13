Kenosha County school bus crash; struck by pickup truck

article

Kenosha County deputies responded to the intersection of STH 50 and STH 83 on Monday morning, March 13 for a crash involving a school bus.

Initial reports indicated that a Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on STH 50 when it struck a westbound school bus that was turning south.

The pickup truck sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The school bus sustained minor damage. Dousman Transport sent a second bus to the accident scene to transport the majority of the students to school.

According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 60-year-old man from Silver Lake was not injured. He was cited for driving "too fast for conditions".

The school bus had several students from Salem Grade School on board. There were four students transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The students transported were not complaining of any injuries at the scene.

A third vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lanes was also struck by the pickup truck after it struck the school bus. The driver of that vehicle was not injured