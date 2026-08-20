Kenosha County pursuits; 3 arrested, multiple felony charges referred

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The Brief An attempt to detain wanted suspects led to two different police chases in Kenosha County on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All three suspects were taken into custody following a crash involving a civilian vehicle and a foot pursuit into an Illinois cornfield. Authorities recovered narcotics, fake IDs, burglary tools, and nearly $12,000 in cash from the vehicles.



On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies and detectives attempted to detain wanted suspects in Somers, which led to two police chases.

All three suspects were eventually arrested on a range of felony drug charges.

Dual pursuits

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, detectives with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group got info about a wanted person near the Somers Walmart.

Detectives and deputies responded to the area and found a white pickup truck believed to be occupied by Ace Frank and operated by a woman. While under surveillance by detectives, a grey pickup truck was seen near Ace and a brief interaction was made between them. Deputies approached both vehicles and attempted to detain everyone involved.

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When deputies arrived, the second vehicle, which Cody Frank was driving, rammed a marked squad car and fled the scene. Both pickup trucks fled the parking lot.

Deputies chased after both vehicles as they fled at a high rate of speed westbound on County Highway S. At County Highway H, the white pickup truck turned northbound and the grey truck continued westbound, resulting in two simultaneous pursuits.

The white truck attempted to turn onto County Highway L when the driver, later identified as Sable Russell, lost control and struck an uninvolved vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to the three people inside. Sable Russell and Ace Frank were taken into custody.

The pursuit of Cody Frank continued onto I-41. Eventually, tire deflation devices were deployed on Cody’s vehicle, which eventually came to a stop in Illinois, just south of the state line. Cody Frank ran away into a cornfield but was taken into custody a short time later.

Three people arrested

What we know:

All suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation. It was determined that they all had outstanding warrants from numerous states. The group was wanted on various burglaries, thefts, and narcotics charges. The group has a history of fleeing and resisting arrest by providing false names and identification to law enforcement.

Authorities searched the vehicles and found evidence of drug trafficking and burglaries, including communication equipment, burglary tools, jewelry, narcotics, fake IDs, and almost $12,000 in cash.

During interviews, the suspects admitted to fleeing because they knew they had outstanding warrants and anticipated having to spend a long time in prison.

Charges referred

What we know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has referred the following charges to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office.

Cody Frank

Cody Frank:

1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety (7 Counts)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude officer

Possession of Controlled Substance

Resist/Obstruct—Substantial Bodily Harm/Soft Tissue Injury

Criminal Damage to Property, over $2.500

Sable Russell

Sable Russell:

1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety (7 Counts)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

1st-Degree Reckless Injury/Great Bodily Harm

Possession of Narcotic Drugs (4 Counts)

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ace Frank

Ace Frank:

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Possession of Narcotic Drugs (4 Counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ongoing investigation

Big picture view:

Ace Frank is also being held on an Illinois warrant and Cody Frank is being held on five out-of-state warrants. Detectives are still working to determine any warrants for Sable Russell under any known aliases due to a known history of fleeing and false identification to law enforcement.

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One deputy sustained minor injuries in the attempt to take Cody Frank into custody. A second deputy was treated for possible exposure to fentanyl and was released from the hospital after taking one suspect to jail.

This is an open investigation, and detectives are coordinating with numerous other federal, state, and local agencies to determine this group's involvement in other crimes across the country along with any additional charges that should be referred.

What they're saying:

"This was an incredibly dangerous and reckless attempt to avoid accountability," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner. "These individuals showed no regard for the safety of our deputies, innocent motorists, or members of the public as they fled through our community. I am extremely proud of the professionalism and determination shown by our deputies and detectives, and I’m grateful for the outstanding cooperation from our law enforcement partners throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, as well as our federal partners."

"Because of that coordinated effort, three dangerous fugitives are in custody, and we can now work alongside agencies at the local, state, and federal levels across the country to determine the full scope of their criminal activity."