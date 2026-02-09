Kenosha County police chase started in Illinois; driver arrested
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A police chase that stretched from McHenry County, Illinois ended with an arrest in Kenosha County on Friday, Feb. 6. Authorities released dash camera video of that pursuit.
2-state police chase
What we know:
In a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials in Kenosha County were notified on Friday that the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a black Chevrolet Silverado originating in Illinois. The vehicle was reported to be driven by a male who had struck several mailboxes in Illinois before fleeing into Wisconsin.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Wilmot Avenue, just west of 336th Avenue. A coordinated response was quickly established, with a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy and an officer from the Twin Lakes Police Department deploying spike strips in the area.
The spike deployment was successful, disabling the passenger-side tires of the vehicle. The truck came to a stop east of 347th Avenue, where the driver surrendered without further incident.
What's next:
The 27-year-old driver from Lake Geneva, Reginald Banks, was taken into custody. He is charged with three criminal counts, including vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating without a valid license.
Reginald Banks
Banks made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Monday, Feb. 9. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Banks is due back in court on Feb. 17.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.