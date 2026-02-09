Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County police chase started in Illinois; driver arrested

By
Published  February 9, 2026 2:57pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha County police chase started in Illinois

Kenosha County police chase started in Illinois

A 27-year-old man led law enforcement on a pursuit from McHenry County, Illinois into Kenosha County after allegedly striking several mailboxes.

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man led law enforcement on a pursuit from McHenry County, Illinois into Kenosha County after allegedly striking several mailboxes.
    • Kenosha County deputies and Twin Lakes police used spike strips to disable the suspect’s pickup truck.
    • The driver was arrested for fleeing law enforcement and possessing open intoxicants inside the vehicle.

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A police chase that stretched from McHenry County, Illinois ended with an arrest in Kenosha County on Friday, Feb. 6. Authorities released dash camera video of that pursuit. 

2-state police chase

What we know:

In a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials in Kenosha County were notified on Friday that the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a black Chevrolet Silverado originating in Illinois. The vehicle was reported to be driven by a male who had struck several mailboxes in Illinois before fleeing into Wisconsin.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Wilmot Avenue, just west of 336th Avenue. A coordinated response was quickly established, with a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy and an officer from the Twin Lakes Police Department deploying spike strips in the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The spike deployment was successful, disabling the passenger-side tires of the vehicle. The truck came to a stop east of 347th Avenue, where the driver surrendered without further incident.

What's next:

The 27-year-old driver from Lake Geneva, Reginald Banks, was taken into custody. He is charged with three criminal counts, including vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating without a valid license.

Reginald Banks

Banks made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Monday, Feb. 9. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Banks is due back in court on Feb. 17.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Crime and Public SafetyTwin LakesNews