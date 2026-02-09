Kenosha County police chase started in Illinois; driver arrested

The Brief A 27-year-old man led law enforcement on a pursuit from McHenry County, Illinois into Kenosha County after allegedly striking several mailboxes. Kenosha County deputies and Twin Lakes police used spike strips to disable the suspect’s pickup truck. The driver was arrested for fleeing law enforcement and possessing open intoxicants inside the vehicle.



A police chase that stretched from McHenry County, Illinois ended with an arrest in Kenosha County on Friday, Feb. 6. Authorities released dash camera video of that pursuit.

2-state police chase

What we know:

In a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials in Kenosha County were notified on Friday that the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a black Chevrolet Silverado originating in Illinois. The vehicle was reported to be driven by a male who had struck several mailboxes in Illinois before fleeing into Wisconsin.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Wilmot Avenue, just west of 336th Avenue. A coordinated response was quickly established, with a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy and an officer from the Twin Lakes Police Department deploying spike strips in the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The spike deployment was successful, disabling the passenger-side tires of the vehicle. The truck came to a stop east of 347th Avenue, where the driver surrendered without further incident.

What's next:

The 27-year-old driver from Lake Geneva, Reginald Banks, was taken into custody. He is charged with three criminal counts, including vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating without a valid license.

Reginald Banks

Banks made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Monday, Feb. 9. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Banks is due back in court on Feb. 17.