Kenosha County fatal crash; vehicle hits cow in middle of road

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash in which a driver struck a cow early Thursday, March 28. The collision led to the death of the driver as well as the cow.

The collision happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday in the Town of Salem. The dispatch center received a call that a cow was in the middle of the roadway on 31st Street near County Highway B.

Kenosha County authorities say the entire roof of the vehicle had been torn off in the wreck. The vehicle then came to a stop in the pasture after crashing through the fence causing multiple cows to escape into the roadway. All cows were later secured.

The identity of the vehicle driver is being withheld until the family can be notified.

This is a developing story.