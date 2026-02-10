Kenosha County fatal crash; result of medical emergency, officials say

article

The Brief A 50-year-old Twin Lakes man died Tuesday morning after his SUV veered off the road and crashed into a berm at the intersection of State Line Road and County Highway HM. Preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by a medical emergency. There was no evidence of speed, alcohol, or drugs being contributing factors, officials said.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Randall early on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Town of Randall crash

What we know:

A news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Line Road (128th Street) and County Highway HM (374th Avenue).

Deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived on the scene, deputies located an SUV approximately 50 yards south of State Line Road, resting on a berm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Deputies made contact with the driver of the SUV. He was unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by rescue personnel. Despite those efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials identified the driver as 50-year-old Jose Gonzalez from Twin Lakes.

What happened?

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation indicates Gonzalez's vehicle was traveling southbound on County Highway HM when it left the roadway, continued south across State Line Road, and came to rest on the berm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Based on the investigation, there is no indication that speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors. Investigators believe the incident was the result of a medical emergency.

What they're saying:

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner offered the following statement:

"This is a tragic loss for the individual’s family and loved ones. Our deputies and emergency responders acted quickly and professionally in their efforts to provide aid. We extend our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. Incidents like this are a reminder of how quickly circumstances can change and the importance of looking out for one another on our roadways."