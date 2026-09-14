Kenosha County DA's law license suspended; here's what we know

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The Brief The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Kenosha County DA Xavier Solis. A memorandum from the Office of Lawyer Regulation cites "willfully failing to cooperate with one or more OLR investigations into alleged misconduct." In February, a Kenosha County judge sanctioned Solis for a variety of reasons.



The Wisconsin Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation has suspended the law license of Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis, according to a memorandum issued Monday, Sept. 14.

Law license suspended

What we know:

The Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) memorandum states Solis' license was "suspended for willfully failing to cooperate with one or more OLR investigations into alleged misconduct."

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What we don't know:

The memorandum does not specify what "failing to cooperate" entailed or what, specifically, the investigations looked into.

The backstory:

In February, Kenosha County Judge David Hughes sanctioned Solis for using "hallucinated" and false citations, and failing to disclose the use of artificial intelligence. The judge also dismissed two criminal cases Solis' office filed, ruling those cases should not have been sent to trial years ago.

The cases involved three men, two of whom had open cases in Kenosha County. They were charged in connection to a break-in at a village of Bristol trucking company back in 2023, and stealing more than $60,000 worth of items from the trailers.

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The cases were charged under then-District Attorney Michael Graveley. Two of the three men charged were bound over for trial in 2023. But the case has remained open for nearly three years. In fall 2024, Solis was elected district attorney. He was sworn in, in January 2025.

That summer, defense attorneys for the men asked the court to dismiss the cases because the evidence did not support probable cause that they committed the crimes charged. After months of time to prepare, defense attorneys said the state missed multiple deadlines. The defense requested the court to dismiss the case on the merits and for failure to prosecute.

In January 2026, Solis filed a reply on the defense motion to dismiss, but the defense attorneys had something to say about that. The defense attorneys noted it failed to address the primary issues and alleged that Solis' reply "appears to be riddled with what are called ‘AI hallucinations,’ including bogus, AI-generated case citations."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.