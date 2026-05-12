The Brief A fiery, head-on crash in Kenosha County seriously injured two sisters. Prosecutors accuse a 19-year-old woman of driving drunk and high. The sisters' mother said it's a miracle they're alive.



A 19-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk and high when she caused a fiery, head-on crash in Kenosha County that seriously injured two sisters earlier this month.

In court:

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Tegan Cox with two counts each of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating under the influence.

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A court commissioner set Cox's cash bond at $50,000. She is due back in court on June 5.

The backstory:

Chloe and Olivia Fikert were driving south on State Highway 83, near Wheatland, when investigators said another driver – since identified as Cox – crossed the center line and slammed into their car head-on.

A criminal complaint said Cox, who was also seriously injured the crash, admitted to using alcohol and cocaine earlier that day.

Crash scene on State Highway 83 (Courtesy: Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue)

Sisters recovering

What they're saying:

Theresa Stoen has spent the past several days watching her daughters fight for their lives. She said it's a miracle they're alive.

"It's one day at a time. Just one day at a time, that's all we can do," she said.

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An ambulance rushed 24-year-old Olivia to a hospital with serious back injuries after the crash. A medical helicopter flew 22-year-old Chloe to a hospital, where Stoen said she spent days in the intensive care unit and has already undergone several surgeries.

"It's very hard. The girls' lives will never be the same, ever," said Stoen. "They've got a long road ahead of them for recovery."

Olivia and Chloe Fikert

For now, a mother is counting her blessings.

"My kids are very strong. They're fighters," Stoen said. "It was a miracle. It really was that they're both alive. Just keep praying."

What you can do:

Stoen said her daughters have mounting medical bills, and Chloe, who is still in the hospital, does not have health insurance. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was set up to help with costs.