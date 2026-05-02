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The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Kenosha County. It happened on State Highway 83 north of New Munster on Saturday. Two of the three people were flown to the hospital in critical condition.



Three people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after a head-on crash in Kenosha County on Saturday morning, May 2.

What we know:

The crash happened on State Highway 83 north of New Munster. Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, the town of Wheatland Fire Department and the town of Randall Fire Department were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

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Emergency crews found a "significant and complex" scene when they arrived, according to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue. Two people were in the street, and a third was trapped inside a car. The other car was fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the damage, it took emergency personnel nearly an hour to extricate the person who was trapped in the car.

Two Flight for Life helicopters flew two people to the hospital in critical condition, while the third person was taken to hospital via ambulance.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation.