Kenosha County barn fire; sergeant, deputy injured, cause unknown

Firefighters on Sunday, May 1 responded to the scene of barn fire on 317th Avenue in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County. The call came in around 8 p.m.

According to deputies on the scene, horses in the barn were rescued by the homeowners and appear to have no injuries. One of the homeowners was transported to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The barn was completely destroyed by the fire -- but no other structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.

While on the scene a Kenosha Sheriff's Department sergeant and deputy were injured by a piece of firefighting equipment that knocked them to the ground. Rescue personnel transported the sergeant to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was subsequently treated and released at the hospital as well.

Wisconsin State Patrol will be handling the investigation regarding this incident that injured law enforcement personnel.