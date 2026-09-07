Kenosha County 17-year-old sentenced for child porn possession

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The Brief A 17-year-old from Kenosha County was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child porn. Jason Kotarba was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and six years of extended supervision. He previously pleaded guilty to three of the five counts.



A 17-year-old from Kenosha County who was charged as an adult and convicted of possession of child porn was sentenced to prison on Friday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Jason Kotarba, who was a student at Wilmot High School, was originally charged with five counts of possession of child porn after he admitted to having pornographic material saved on his school laptop.

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Back in July, Jason pleaded guilty to three of the five counts. In court on Friday, Sept. 5, he was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

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The backstory:

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 17-year-old Jason Kotarba as an adult with five counts of child pornography. Investigators said Kotarba is a student at Wilmot Union High School, and admitted to having pornographic material saved on his school laptop.

He also admitted to looking up information about a pipe bomb.

Kotarba posted a signature bond Tuesday and was allowed back to school.

What they're saying:

"That’s something you can’t take lightly," said parent Matt Allan of Burlington.

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"We’re very upset that, with the allegations that have been said towards the situation, that the student is walking among our children," said Christine, a parent. "We feel it is not safe for our children."

More than a dozen parents kept their kids home Thursday.

"The student was walking in school with them, has the ankle monitor, and he’s with technology and he’s just roaming the school like a normal day like he doesn’t have serious charges against him," Christine said. "I feel like the system has failed the students."

Dig deeper:

Kotarba’s mother told investigators he suffers from mental health problems. Criminal defense experts told FOX6 he is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is standard procedure for courts to allow him back at school under conditions.