Kenosha Correctional Center inmate escape, man charged

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The Brief A Wisconsin Department of Corrections inmate has been criminally charged, accused of escaping the Kenosha Correctional Institution. Prosecutors say Jonathan Taylor, 31, reached through an open food port to unlock his door and pushed past a social worker. Eight days later, he was found and arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Racine.



A man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he escaped the Kenosha Correctional Center and went on the run for more than a week.

Jonathan Taylor, 31, has been charged with felony escape—criminal arrest, with a repeater modifier.

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May 5th escape

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, just before 3:30 p.m. on May 5, Kenosha police responded to the Kenosha Correctional Facility for an escaped inmate, identified as Jonathan Taylor.

Police learned that Taylor was in a temporary lock-up area waiting to be transferred to another facility. He was next to a social worker, who was trying to talk to Taylor. The social worker opened the food port on the door and, at some point, Taylor had tampered with the door lock by sticking his hand through the food port. Taylor was able to unlock the door and once the social worker had noticed what Taylor was doing, they tried to block him in, but Taylor pushed past the social worker and exited the building via the southeast side.

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Multiple officers converged on the area where he was last seen, hopping fences on 15th Avenue. A perimeter was set up in the immediate area and nearby schools were put on alert. After an extensive search of the area with help from a drone, he was not found.

Taylor spotted

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that later in the day a salon worker in Kenosha saw Taylor enter the salon and ask to use the phone, which was declined. Taylor then left the salon.

The worker later saw a social media post about Jonathan Taylor and notified police, who confirmed he was wearing similar clothing from when he escaped.

Taylor found and arrested

What we know:

A couple of days later, detectives got a tip from a person regarding a Facebook message sent by Taylor before the escape. Detectives were able to get a warrant on the Facebook profile belonging to Taylor.

With the information, a U.S. Marshals Service task force was able to find and arrest Taylor on May 13 in Racine.

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Court proceedings

What we know:

Jonathan Taylor's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.