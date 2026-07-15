The Brief A man was wrongfully arrested at a Kenosha Applebee's in 2023. He has now filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and three police officers. An outside agency determined two officers' use of force was justified.



A man who was wrongfully arrested at a Kenosha Applebee's in 2023 has now filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Kenosha and three officers involved.

Kenosha Applebee's incident

The backstory:

Jermelle English was suspected of being involved in a nearby hit-and-run when Kenosha police officers went to the Applebee's looking for suspects. When English tried to leave, police would not let him.

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Cellphone video from July 2023 captured officers trying to arrest English as he held his 1-year-old baby. The child's mother, Shanya Boyd, was pepper-sprayed in the process.

Still image from the officer's bodycam

Officers later found the actual hit-and-run suspects in the restaurant's bathroom.

Rap mogul Jay-Z showed support after the incident, helping to pay for English's criminal defense. Charges against both English and Boyd were later dismissed.

Surveillance prior to Kenosha Applebee's arrest (July 2023)

Civil lawsuit

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr announced that English has filed a federal civil lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the Kenosha police officers violated English's constitutional rights and used excessive force that led to post-traumatic stress disorder and affected the man's ability to work and care for his son.

Cellphone video of Kenosha Applebee's arrest (July 2023)

LaMarr said the officers "escalated the situation" and English now deals with "flashbacks, nightmares [and] … cognitive deficits." The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages to compensate English for medical bills, pain and suffering.

Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr

What's next:

The attorney said additional defendants could be added to the lawsuit in the coming days.

Investigation of officers' actions

The other side:

The West Allis Police Department, serving as an outside agency, determined two officers' use of force was justified. However, both of those officers failed to follow proper protocols and standards before and after the incidents and were suspended.

FOX6 News reached out to the city of Kenosha and Kenosha Police Department for comment on the civil lawsuit. The police department's public information officer said: "We provided a video response years ago, we have no further comment." We did not immediately hear back from the city.