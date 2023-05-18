Kenosha 3-year-old shot, charges referred for brother, gun 'disappeared'

article

Kenosha police referred charges to prosecutors against the brother of a 3-year-old shot in Kenosha Friday, May 12, identifying him as Christian Koleske, 18.

The shooting happened near 51st Street and 29th Avenue. The 3-year-old was flown to the hospital with a severe gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said Thursday, May 18 Koleske was charged with recklessly endangering safety and child neglect.

Police referred a charge of child neglect against a second man who they said was present at the time of the shooting.

Police said the gun involved "mysteriously disappeared long before police were notified of the shooting."

If anyone knows where this gun is, you are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The children's mother told FOX6 News she did not know her 18-year-old son had a gun and was thankful her 3-year-old wasn't killed.

"These are why these young people should not have guns because then things like this happen," said the mother, Bonnie Cummings. "It’s stupid."

Cummings was at work when chaos erupted at her home near.

"My 18-year-old son was babysitting my 3-year-old daughter and, apparently, had a gun," she said.

The man was initially jailed on a probation hold.

"He is on probation, and he will be held on a probation violation while we continue our investigation to consider appropriate charges," said Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik. "We still don’t know whether it was an intentional or accidental act, but obviously, there was some negligent handling of a firearm."

Cummings was certain she knows that answer.

"He’s got even more trouble, so I’m sure it’s not good, but he’s very shook up. He wasn’t trying to hurt her. It was an accident," she said. "If you do have a gun, it should be locked up. It should have a gun lock. Kids shouldn’t be anywhere near it."