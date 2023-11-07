Kenny Chesney at American Family Field on June 22

article

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will return to perform at American Family Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, as part of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, joined on stage by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m., but select groups will receive early access to tickets through a series of exclusive pre-sales beginning this Friday, Nov. 10.

Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the American Family Field Ticket Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This will mark the sixth time that Chesney will perform at American Family Field and the fifth time that he will headline here.

Chesney performed in Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary concert in 2010 and has rocked the house during his No Shoes Nation Tour in 2013, Spread the Love Tour in 2016, Trip Around the Sun Tour in 2018 and most recently his Here and Now Tour in 2022.













