Kaul launches reelection bid for attorney general

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise. Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running. Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary.

Kaul was first elected in 2018. In a Twitter message announcing his reelection plans, Kaul said he was proud of his record "protecting public safety, public health, the environment, and our rights. And we need to continue to have an AG who will fight for all Wisconsinites, rather than one who caters to special interests."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Kaul's first term has been marked by contrasts with his Republican predecessors. Kaul has advocated for stricter gun laws including universal background checks, joined lawsuits against prescription drug companies and worked to eliminate the state's backlog of untested rape test kits. He's also joined Democrats in calling for redistricting reform and fair election laws. Kaul defended Wisconsin's election after the results were challenged by former President Donald Trump.