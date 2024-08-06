Kamala Harris, JD Vance Wisconsin visits; looking ahead to events

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance and Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will both hit the same city in battleground Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The two are holding separate campaign events in Eau Claire.

Harris announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be her running mate. He could be the next Vice President, and in Eau Claire, some voters said they were surprised he won the "veepstakes."

One voter, Avi Nargis, called the decision a "pleasant surprise," saying she is now looking forward to learning more about Walz.

LEFT: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsy Expand

"Once I found that out and looked into it a little bit more, I was like, 'Wow, a good option,' in my views at least," Nargis said. "I was pretty excited to hear based on his opinions of like, LGBTQ rights and stuff, and what he's done in Minnesota was really encouraging to hear."

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) delegate Jim Hepworth knew Walz before he entered politics. He met Walz when he was a teacher and football coach in Mankato. He said the 60-year-old brings a sense of Midwest energy to the ticket.

"He just cares about people, and he's very understanding," Hepworth said. "If you listen to his speech, he talks about monitoring the lunchroom for 20 years. And if he could do that, he could handle being the governor."

Democrats are hoping his Midwest appeal can translate to swing state victories in Michigan, Ohio and in Wisconsin.

Harris will deliver her remarks just 20 minutes after Vance is scheduled to begin at their respected campaign events.