Kamala Harris visits Milwaukee Tuesday; once called Wisconsin home

Wisconsin prepares to welcome history’s first woman vice president and first VP of color when Kamala Harris travels to Milwaukee Tuesday, May 4.

The VP comes back to a state she once called home.

"You may know, very early in my life, we lived in Madison," said Vice President Harris.

On Tuesday, she'll join a roundtable in Milwaukee. State Representative Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) will be there.

"I met her several times in the past years before she was vice president, but I do hope I get to talk to her about, just basically, the jobs here in Milwaukee," said Sinicki.

Harris will talk about the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

"The plan calls for the elimination of every lead-based pipe in America, and we have some 70,000 of those in the ground across Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. "All in all, it provides an opportunity for us to do something that needs to happen, in this community, and that’s put people to work."

However, some Milwaukee-area manufacturers worry about the bill which calls for raising corporate taxes, as business is picking up.

"This type of tax plan will reverse that," said Kathy Pfannerstill, owner of Toolcraft Machining. "We will become non-competitive again."

And the Republican National Committee questions the visit.

"They can continue to go on these PR tours to tout trillions of dollars of wasted taxpayer’s money if they want to, but the American people want them, this administration, the Biden administration, to focus on problems like the crisis on the border," said Paris Dennard, RNC national spokesperson.

Harris is likely to focus on the economy and jobs in the same city she visited during her first solo campaign trip as the VP nominee.

"There’s an incredible history in Milwaukee of industry, and manufacturing, and supporting working men and women and supporting them in every way. That is about the dignity of work," Harris told FOX6 during her Labor Day visit to Milwaukee.