Kacey Musgraves coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11
MILWAUKEE - Kacey Musgraves will bring her "Middle of Nowhere" Tour to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11 with special guest Midland.
Ticket information
What we know:
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at www.FiservForum.com.
Musgraves‘ sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, is set for release this Friday, May 1.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
For more information, visit www.kaceymusgraves.com.
About Kacey Musgraves
Dig deeper:
In 2023, Musgraves achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with "I Remember Everything," her duet with Zach Bryan.
Over the course of her career, Musgraves has earned eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Golden Hour.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.