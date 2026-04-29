Kacey Musgraves coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11

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The Brief Kacey Musgraves is coming to Milwaukee as part of her "Middle of Nowhere" Tour. She'll perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 8.



Kacey Musgraves will bring her "Middle of Nowhere" Tour to Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11 with special guest Midland.

Ticket information

What we know:

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at www.FiservForum.com.

Musgraves‘ sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, is set for release this Friday, May 1.

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For more information, visit www.kaceymusgraves.com.

About Kacey Musgraves

Dig deeper:

In 2023, Musgraves achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with "I Remember Everything," her duet with Zach Bryan.

Over the course of her career, Musgraves has earned eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Golden Hour.