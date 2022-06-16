Justin Bieber show at Summerfest postponed due to facial paralysis

article

The Justin Bieber concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 24 has been postponed due to the singer's facial paralysis.

Bieber, 28, shared a video on Instagram on Friday, June 10 showing fans that the right side of his face has been paralyzed due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

"In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," a statement from tour promoter AEG Presents said.

Details on the rescheduled Summerfest show will be made public shortly. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase once the rescheduled date has been determined. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the Justin Bieber concert at Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on June 25 will receive a digital 2022 Summerfest General Admission ticket valid any day of the festival.