July 7
Body Activation
Stay cool! Wading pools, splash pads to open at 8 locations in Milwaukee County starting July 4
Glendale COVID-19 testing site at Nicolet High School
CDC on homemade cloth face coverings
MAP: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin (updated by Wisconsin DHS)
Milwaukee Health Department: Coronavirus dashboard
FOX6 News coverage: Coronavirus
CDC information on coronavirus
IRS Economic Impact Payment tracker
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: COVID-19 resources