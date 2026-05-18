July 3rd Drone Show; Milwaukee County Parks in search of vendors

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The Brief Milwaukee County Parks is in need of vendors for the second annual drone show. The Independence Day Drone Show returns to Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach on July 3, 2026. The 45-minute show will feature new pyrotechnic drone technology, blending synchronized lights with controlled spark effects.



Milwaukee County Parks is in need of vendors for the Independence Day Drone Show on Friday, July 3, at McKinley Park.

If you are willing to offer your services for free, the permit fee will be waived.

What they're saying:

"We are super excited to be hosting the Drone Show again this year," said Guy Smith, Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Parks. "Last year was such a success and this year we’re hoping to grow this event with even more family-friendly activities."

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Event Information

When: July 3, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Where: McKinley Park, 1750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee,WI, 53202

For any questions, please contact elizabeth.golko@milwaukeecountywi.gov

Drone show returns for July 3, 2026

What we know:

A news release says Northern Lights Drone Show by BCI Entertainment will handle the show. This year’s event "will take the experience to new heights with the debut of pyrotechnic drone technology, combining synchronized aerial light formations with safe, controlled spark effects for an even more dynamic and visually stunning performance," the release says.

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The drone show will be approximately 45 minutes long, featuring patriotic light displays, plus much more.