J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue exotic pet surrender event in Milwaukee

Do you have an exotic pet that you are no longer able to care for?

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is hosting an exotic pet surrender event on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Community Center.

Area organizations will be accepting fish, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and aquarium plants; no questions asked.

Domestic pets, such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, pigs, and chickens are not accepted.