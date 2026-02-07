Expand / Collapse search

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue exotic pet surrender event in Milwaukee

Published  February 7, 2026 8:44am CST
This event isn't for cats or dogs, it's for exotic pets. We're talking about the exotic pet surrender event happening in Milwaukee. Joining FOX6 WakeUp in studio is event coordinator Macy Wolke-Yohr.

MILWAUKEE - Do you have an exotic pet that you are no longer able to care for?

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is hosting an exotic pet surrender event on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Community Center.

Area organizations will be accepting fish, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and aquarium plants; no questions asked.

Domestic pets, such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, pigs, and chickens are not accepted.

