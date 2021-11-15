Expand / Collapse search

Journey, Billy Idol at Fiserv Forum March 12

MILWAUKEE - Journey along with special guest Billy Idol will perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, March 12. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. 

Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the US dates beginning Tuesday, Nov.16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov.18 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and much more.

For more information, please visit fiservforum.com.  

