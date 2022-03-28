Joshua Ziminski case: Jury selection begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday, March 28 for Joshua Ziminski – the man accused of firing off "a warning shot" back in 2020 during the unrest in Kenosha.

Ziminski is facing the following charges: arson of property other than building, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), and obstructing an officer.

Joshua Ziminski, Kelly Ziminski

According to the criminal complaint, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly, "participated in protests and riots in downtown Kenosha which occurred in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer." A review of cellphone video shows "both defendants attempted to block law enforcement vehicles that were clearing the area south of 56th St. on Sheridan Rd." because of a curfew that was imposed at the time.

A criminal complaint notes investigators reviewed multiple videos from the incidents that occurred in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. One video, recorded near the Ultimate Gas Station near 60th Street and Sheridan Road showed Ziminski and his wife, with Ziminski holding a black handgun, pointed down, the complaint says. The complaint notes that "in multiple other videos" Ziminski is seen holding the gun at his side while around multiple other people in the street.

Another video from 63rd and Sheridan shows Ziminski and his wife walking near a fire near the gas station, with later video showing Ziminski's right arm pointing the gun toward the sky. The video then shows a muzzle flash, and a gunshot is heard, with Ziminski walking in the area with his arm pointed upwards.

Prosecutors say Ziminski admitted to firing off "a warning shot" before he and his wife were seen leaving the area, and said the firearm had been stolen from their home.

Additionally, the complaint indicates Kelly Ziminski "made a video recording on her phone of defendant Joshua Ziminski lighting a dumpster on fire." The complaint goes on to say "video shows Defendant Joshua Ziminski tossing a lit match into the dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread. The video then shows Defendant Joshua pushing the dumpster into the southbound lanes of Sheridan Rd...as marked police vehicles are moving south on Sheridan Rd. towards him. Defendant Kelly Ziminski is seen in the video adding flammable material to the fire to increase the flame."

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Monday.