Joshua Terry October 2020 killing; Ozaukee County investigators seek help

It has been nearly five years since the 41-year-old Joshua Terry of Cedarburg was killed on the side of I-43 near Northwoods Road in the Town of Port Washington.

That crime happened on Oct. 30, 2020. Now investigators with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are once again appealing to the public for assistance in identifying those involved with the killing.

Joshua Terry

Killing of Joshua Terry

What we know:

To date, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to identify those involved in the incident or determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation has determined Joshua may have been involved in a minor motor vehicle accident while traveling northbound on I-43. Authorities believe Joshua and the other motor vehicle involved immediately pulled to the side of the road.

It is believed that Joshua quickly exited his vehicle and approached the other driver in a possibly agitated manner. Given his large stature at 6'8" tall, with a large build, his manner of approach, and the lack of natural or artificial light in the area, officials say they recognize the other driver may have been intimidated or even frightened by Joshua during this encounter.

Due to what the other driver may have perceived as a potential threat, Joshua was shot during this interaction. In a panic, it appears the other driver immediately left the scene and to date has not provided an account of the events leading to the death of Joshua.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it is believed the other driver is someone who regularly carries a firearm in their vehicle and may be a concealed carry permit holder. It is believed that this person may be struggling with what has happened and may be exhibiting changes in behavior to include -- paranoia, depression, anxiety that may be causing significant changes in how they interact with family, friends, and associates.

Officials say it may also be causing marked instability in their daily lives with signs similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. In the days, weeks, and months that followed this incident, this person may have exhibited a sharp increase in drug/alcohol use. They may also have changed their physical appearance, sold or stopped using their vehicle, missed work, and withdrawn from normal activities or even left the area without providing any logical explanation.

Someone must know something

What they're saying:

"Someone knows what happened. We're asking you to do the right thing and come forward with the information," said Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles.

Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles

"The other person involved in this incident has likely exhibited behavior changes in the days and months following and to date may still be struggling because of this incident," said Lt. Mike Buechler of the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

"I will keep doing this every year, because I will not let Joshua be forgotten," said Renee Terry, Joshua's widow.

Renee Terry

Call with tips

What you can do:

If members of the community know of someone who fits the above description or have any other information relevant to this investigation, please call the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172. Information can also be provided anonymously via text message by texting keyword OZSO and your message to 847411.