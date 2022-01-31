Josh Groban summer tour; Milwaukee date set for June 21

article

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban will make a stop in Milwaukee on his Harmony Summer 2022 tour, a release said.

The tour will be held at mainly outdoor venues and will visit over 25 cities across the country, including at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Special guests joining him on this tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

"After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour," says Groban. "It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music."

Members of the Josh Groban fan club will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 1st. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4th at 10 AM local time. See below for a full list of dates and visit JoshGroban.com for more information.

To enhance the safety of all attendees and crew, everyone is stepping up their efforts to inform the public about safety precautions. While this is subject to change, it will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

To better serve attendees, the Josh Groban touring crew will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks at all times. We are eager to open the doors to everyone once again to showcase this group of musicians.

Before heading out on the Harmony Summer Tour, Josh will be continuing his Great Big Radio City Show performances at Radio City Music Hall from April 7th - April 9th. Josh debuted his Great Big Radio City Show at Radio City Music Hall on Valentines Day 2020 and is excited to resume his residency there this year.

HARMONY 2022 SUMMER TOUR DATES

6/17/22 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

6/18/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbank Music Center

6/21/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/23/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/28/22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/1/22 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/2/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For the Arts

7/6/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/8/22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/22 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C Bank Arts Center

7/12/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

7/13/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/22 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/16/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain

7/18/22 - Huntsville, AL - Huntsville Amphitheater

7/19/22 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (Quarry)

7/21/22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/22/22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

7/24/22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater*

7/27/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^

7/29/22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

7/30/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbra Bowl

8/2/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek