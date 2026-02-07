Johnson Creek OWI, driver arrested with a child in the vehicle

article

The Brief A man was arrested in Johnson Creek for OWI, 1st offense, with a child in the vehicle. A WSP trooper pulled over 50-year-old Marshell Echols Jr. after he saw violations for equipment, driving behavior, and speeding. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.



A man was arrested in Johnson Creek for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle on Friday, Feb. 6.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 5:18 p.m., a trooper saw a vehicle on State Highway 26 near Linmar Lane that was speeding and had equipment violations.

He stopped the vehicle and saw signs of driver impairment.

After an investigation, the driver, 50-year-old Marshell Echols Jr, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense while transporting a child under the age of 16, and possession of a controlled substance.

Echols was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. He was then held at Jefferson County Jail on the charges. He was also issued citations for several traffic violations.