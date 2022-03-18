Jobs at American Family Field; hiring event set for March 22

article

There are plenty of employment opportunities for the upcoming season at American Family Field. A range of positions are available in food service, parking operations and cleaning services.

A news release says Delaware North, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting a hiring event in search of part-time and seasonal positions. Those interested are invited to attend the hiring event set for Tuesday, March 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Restaurant To Be Named Later in American Family Field.

Open positions include supervisors, catering servers, concession stand attendants, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse porters, vendors, as well as internships. Candidates can apply online prior to attending the in-person hiring event at baseballmke.com. More opportunities, and answers to commonly asked questions, can be found at Careers.DelawareNorth.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

REEF Parking is also seeking enthusiastic individuals to join the team at American Family Field. The summer position offers flexible hours and is a great fit for those who like to be outdoors. Open positions include parking cashiers, traffic ambassadors/directors and shuttle drivers. To apply go to indeed.com and type REEF in the search, or call 414-902-4979.



Further employment opportunities are available with ABM, the cleaning services company at American Family Field. ABM is seeking candidates for morning, event and post-event shifts. Open positions range from general cleaners, leads and supervisors. To apply call Golden Oelke at 512-422-8966.