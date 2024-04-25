Jefferson Nestlé production facility expanding; $195M project approved

article

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding its production facility in Jefferson after the $195 million project was given the green light by the state. The expansion is expected to bring an additional 100 jobs to the community.

A news release says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $1.7 million in performance-based business development tax credits over the next five years. The actual amount of tax credits Purina will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

Purina’s $195 million project will increase production of wet pet food brands in Jefferson by nearly 50%, including Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Beneful IncrediBites, and add 35,000 square feet to the facility.

Purina has operated in Jefferson for nearly 115 years and employs more than 250 local associates.

The city of Jefferson has created a tax incremental financing district providing up to $2 million in assistance to the company for project costs over a 20-year period.