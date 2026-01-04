Jefferson County drunk driving arrest; woman had 4 kids in vehicle

article

The Brief A Waterloo woman was arrested for OWI Saturday afternoon, Jan. 3 on westbound I-94 in Johnson Creek. The driver had four children under the age of 16 in the vehicle at the time of the stop, officials said. The woman was cited for OWI (1st offense) with child in vehicle, unsafe lane deviation, and possession of open intoxicants.



A 41-year-old Waterloo woman was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol on Saturday, Jan. 3, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Drunk driving arrest

What we know:

Officials said around 3:15 p.m. Saturday a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on westbound I-94 in the Village of Johnson Creek. The trooper had spotted a vehicle repeatedly deviating from its lane of travel.

A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested following standardized field sobriety tests. Along with Operating While Intoxicated, citations were issued for Unsafe Lane Deviation and Possessing Open Intoxicants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained at a hospital and the driver was booked into the Jefferson County jail.