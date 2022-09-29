Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild

Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy their its main source of income.

You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm.

"We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski.

Meg Plucinski

But some friends are feeling far from home – after it was taken away in the blink of an eye.

"It’s the call you never expect," Plucinski said.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the 100-year-old barn on the farm burned to the ground.

"I’m looking at it and thinking this was my kids future, this is our future, this where we were supposed to make the memories," Plucinski said.

Plucinski, the owner of D-and-M Family Farm, said it also affects their livelihood.

"So we don’t have income right now, so it’s really affecting our bread and butter," Plucinski said.

Only 30 seconds from home are 31 milk cows on another farm. There are another 50 milk cows a half-hour away.

"The goal is to get the cows home," Plucinski said.

The barn may not be coming back, but the family plans to rebuild somehow, some way.

