JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Milwaukee Wednesday
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MILWAUKEE - Vice President JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 8.
Vance will deliver remarks on the Trump Administration's work to combat fraud.
No additional details, including a specific location in Milwaukee, have been released yet.
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During his last trip to Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26, Vance stopped in Plover to speak at a local machining facility.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the White House.