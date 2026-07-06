Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Milwaukee Wednesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
JD Vance
Published July 6, 2026 1:53 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 1:53 PM CDT
article

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during an event marking 250 years of the American military at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 8.
    • Vance is scheduled to speak about the Trump Administration's work combating fraud.
    • Particular details, including a time and specific location, have not yet been released.

MILWAUKEE - Vice President JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 8. 

Vance will deliver remarks on the Trump Administration's work to combat fraud.

No additional details, including a specific location in Milwaukee, have been released yet. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Vice President JD Vance visits Plover machining facility
article

Vice President JD Vance visits Plover machining facility

Vice President JD Vance visited a machining facility in Plover, which is in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, on Thursday, Feb. 26, part of the Trump Administration's post-State of the Union tour.

During his last trip to Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26, Vance stopped in Plover to speak at a local machining facility.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the White House.

JD VanceMilwaukeePolitics