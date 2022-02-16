It may be the middle of February but the time to start thinking about summer is right now. The Jewish Community Center is opening up registration for this year's camps. Lenny Krass, director of Albert and Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About The Albert and Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp (website)

The Albert and Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp is an inclusive summer day camp, for children and teens, guided by Jewish values, that fosters personal development, friendship, and community. Led by experienced and nurturing staff on over 100 picturesque acres, campers of all faiths, ethnicities, and abilities safely play and learn through a variety of enriching and innovative activities including waterfront, sports, arts and crafts, Judaic education, and nature.