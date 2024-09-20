Ixonia fatal crash; truck driver failed to negotiate curve: officials

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Ixonia on Friday morning, Sept. 20.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on County Highway CW near Willow View Drive.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was traveling east on County Highway CW when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle then rolled and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was the only person in the vehicle – and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Ixonia Fire and EMS and Jefferson County Medical Examiner.