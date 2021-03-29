'It's about those around you': Milwaukee woman advocates for vaccine

A Milwaukee woman is encouraging people in her family and community not to delay getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

She tells FOX6 too many people remain skeptical and she understands why — she was one of them.

Catrina Crane

"Just being honest, the black and brown communities has had a historical distrust of the medical community," Catrina Crane said.

Crane lives in the 53218 zip code on Milwaukee's north side. One of the hardest-hit zip codes in the pandemic.

"My family was really hit by COVID-19. I had eight individuals who contracted the disease. One of them didn’t make it," she said.

Advertisement

Still, Crane was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was one of those few that said I am not going to do this," she said. "I had totally written it off."

Like many others, she was far from crossing that bridge, but she learned her father was also skeptical of the vaccine.

Catrina Crane's father

"I started realizing my father who has been in the house since March of last year who also has a mistrust in the vaccine like many people in my community, also has this mistrust," Crane said.

His vulnerability to the coronavirus was the turning point.

"I just wanted to be part of the group that said let me do the research," she said.

What she found was enough credible answers that eliminated all of her doubts.

"If you love that family member, you are going to do what you can to protect them," Crane said.

She recently got her first dose of the vaccine with her daughter.

Catrina Crane and her daughter

"We didn’t have issues; we didn’t become monsters after taking the vaccine," she laughed.

Instead, she has become a vaccine ambassador.

"I’ve called, I’ve texted, I’ve sent emails, I’ve talked to my family, we are getting vaccinated," Crane said.

She is now turning her focus to her zip code.

She has a message for those who remain skeptical.

"Getting the vaccine is far beyond you it’s about those around you."