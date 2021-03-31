'It's a scam:' Burlington woman finds home on rent-to-own site

A Burlington home has been getting a lot of attention from people stopping by asking about moving into the residence that is not for sale or rent. The homeowner discovered her house was listed on a rent-to-own website and wants it taken down.

The site shows an older photo of Kaitlynn Dunn's house, listed as a rent-to-own property.

"All of a sudden, the doorbell rings," said Dunn.

Strangers have been stopping by not to look at the decorations, but to ask questions about Dunn's home.

"He was like, 'I see you have a for rent on the rent-to-own,'" said Dunn.

Those people are asking about moving in, but the home isn't for sale or for rent, even though it says so on the internet. Dunn discovered her home on RentOwn.net.

"It takes you to all these things about asking what kind of home do you want?" said Dunn.

She never listed the property there or gave permission for anyone else to. When you go to the site and click on the property, questions pop up and you're asked about your credit score. Then you're directed somewhere else.

"I think it’s a scam," said Dunn.

When she called the number listed on the page to get her home removed she only got a voicemail -- leaving her feeling frustrated and wondering what she can do to protect herself and stop people from coming back.

"Thank you for calling Rent-to-Own. Leave a message," said Dunn. "It’s really making me angry because you wonder, are they going to try taking your house? And people come to move in? What do you do then?"

Dunn reached out to the police, but they couldn't help.

FOX6 News contacted the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. They said to call the consumer protection hotline and file a complaint at 800-422-7128.