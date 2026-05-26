Intermodal Station safety concerns; Milwaukee leaders seek changes

The Brief Milwaukee leaders are calling for improved safety at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station after a sexual assault inside a bathroom last month. The Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is asking for eight modified security measures, including more security, improved lighting, added cameras and restroom ambassadors. WisDOT said it owns the building but day-to-day operations, including security, are handled by Milwaukee Intermodal Partners under a long-standing lease agreement.



Milwaukee city leaders are calling for security changes at the Intermodal Station downtown after a woman was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom there last month.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has recommended several changes at the station, where thousands of people pass through daily.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after the April assault.

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The commission’s recommendations include more security presence, improved security training, better lighting, additional cameras and restroom ambassadors.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation owns the building, but said it is under a contractual lease agreement with Milwaukee Intermodal Partners, a third party based in California. WisDOT said Milwaukee Intermodal Partners is responsible for day-to-day operations, including security.

What they're saying:

"More security, definitely. Cameras would be great," said Alina Bartel, a frequent Amtrak rider.

"It’s unfortunate. It should not happen in a place like this. Especially with a lot of people coming in and out," said Raheel Mody, a frequent Amtrak rider. "Cameras, more security guards would be beneficial, but I know it’s coming out of someone’s pocket to pay for that."

In a statement, WisDOT said it is "are extremely concerned about the safety and security of the building and the surrounding area," including the safety of its own staff. The agency said it is doing what it can within the existing lease to make changes.

"They’ve got to do something about it," Mody said.

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Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the district, said he has been working with the commission.

WisDOT said it did not know about the commission’s recommendations until contacted for this story. The agency said it has funded close to $500,000 in safety improvements at the building since 2022.

Dig deeper:

WisDOT's full statement can be found below:

"The Wisconsin Department of Transportation owns Milwaukee Intermodal Station. Under a contractual lease agreement with Milwaukee Intermodal Partners, negotiated many years ago, Milwaukee Intermodal Partners is responsible for and has authority over all day-to-day operations at the building, including security. Any changes to the building need to be made in partnership with Milwaukee Intermodal Partners per the lease agreement. The lease agreement restricts our department from taking control of building operations without buying out the lease and paying millions of dollars, or breaking the lease, owing millions of dollars, and facing costly legal action.



We are extremely concerned about the safety and security of the building and the surrounding area, including the number of police calls. We have staff actively working in the building and we are also concerned about their safety. What happened on April 9, 2026, is a tragedy and is something that should never happen. We are doing all we can under the existing lease agreement to prevent something like that from happening again.



Since April 9, our risk and safety team has visited the building. The team has assembled a list of issues and questions regarding security conditions and protocol at the building. We are now attempting to work collaboratively with Milwaukee Intermodal Partners to address those issues and questions.



Additionally, in recent years, due to security concerns for our staff and in the general interest of public safety, we have gone above and beyond the lease agreement to use state funding to upgrade security at the building, in partnership with Milwaukee Intermodal Partners.



Security upgrades funded by WisDOT include:

Starting in June 2022, paying $12,000 per month to increase the number of security guards at the facility

In 2022 and 2023, paying $53,000 to upgrade exterior lighting in the parking lot areas to improve visibility

In 2023, paying $130,000 as part of a cost-sharing agreement with the parking lot contractor to increase onsite security in the paid parking lot

In 2024, paying $297,000 to build a fence around the paid parking lot and the west employee parking lot to improve security

We continue to have safety concerns in and around Milwaukee Intermodal Station and we are committed to doing what is within our power under the existing legal agreement to improve security at the facility."

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