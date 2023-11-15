Inspect cabin heating systems prior to gun deer season: We Energies

article

We Energies is reminding deer hunters to thoroughly inspect the heating systems in their cabins.

According to We Energies, a quick check can prevent a dangerous or even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide. The invisible, odorless gas is caused by the improper burning or venting of fuel.

The number one way to safely stay warm in a cabin is to install a carbon monoxide detector or check existing detectors to make sure they are working.

In addition, hunters should:

Check heating vents, flues and chimneys to make sure they are clear. Remove any debris or animal nests from them.

Inspect fuel-burning appliances.

Never use a portable electric generator indoors.

It’s also a good idea to learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include:

A sudden flu-like illness.

Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness.

Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion.

Nausea or vomiting.

A fluttering heartbeat.

What to do if there’s a problem

Hunters who suspect someone may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should move them into fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911. For more safety tips, visit the We Energies website.