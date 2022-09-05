Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin
Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
Looking to turn an extra room at home into an office or bedroom, but don’t have the furniture?
Brian Kramp is in Franklin getting a preview of this week’s St. James Rummage Sale where everything is priced to sell.
Rummage sales are great places to find discounted books, media equipment, games and toys
Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a sneak peek at the big sale.
This Thursday through Sunday, St. James Catholic Church is having their annual end of Summer Rummage Sale
Brian Kramp is in Franklin with details on one of the biggest sales of the summer.
If you like decorating for the Fall and Winter months, but don’t like to pay top dollar for the items here an idea
Brian Kramp has a preview of St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale that kicks off later this week.
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin
Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church preview their annual rummage sale that stacked with items that are priced to sell.