article

Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference on Monday, Oct. 11 for an announcement on Indigenous Peoples Day.

The governor was joined by Chairman Tehassi Hill, Bob Brown, and Art Skenandore of the Oneida Nation, and President Shannon Holsey of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, along with other Tribal leaders for the event.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement