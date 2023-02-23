Expand / Collapse search

Indian beef flank steak and rice: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:48AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Indian Beef Flank Steak and Rice.

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Indian Beef Flank Steak and Rice. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Flank Steak (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 cup non-fat plain Greek-style yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 red onions, cut into thick slices
  • 3 cups hot cooked brown rice
  • 2 cups frozen peas, cooked

COOKING:

Combine yogurt, garam masala, garlic powder, paprika and salt in small bowl. Spread 1/3 cup yogurt mixture over beef Flank Steak. Reserve remaining yogurt mixture for sauce. Place beef steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, grill onion slices, covered, 11 to 15 minutes. Remove steak from grill; let stand 3 to 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat remaining sauce and water in small saucepan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Cut steak lengthwise in half, then across the grain into thin slices. Cut onions into bite-sized pieces. Combine rice and peas in large bowl. Divide rice mixture evenly among plates. Serve with beef, onions and sauce.