Indian beef flank steak and rice: recipe

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Indian Beef Flank Steak and Rice.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 2 pounds)

1 cup non-fat plain Greek-style yogurt

2 tablespoons garam masala

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons water

2 red onions, cut into thick slices

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

2 cups frozen peas, cooked

COOKING:

Combine yogurt, garam masala, garlic powder, paprika and salt in small bowl. Spread 1/3 cup yogurt mixture over beef Flank Steak. Reserve remaining yogurt mixture for sauce. Place beef steak in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, grill onion slices, covered, 11 to 15 minutes. Remove steak from grill; let stand 3 to 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat remaining sauce and water in small saucepan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Cut steak lengthwise in half, then across the grain into thin slices. Cut onions into bite-sized pieces. Combine rice and peas in large bowl. Divide rice mixture evenly among plates. Serve with beef, onions and sauce.