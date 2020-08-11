In Wisconsin, Joe Biden’s VP pick of Kamala Harris applauded by some, others skeptical

The Democratic ticket is set for the November presidential election after presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, Aug. 11 chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Milwaukee Democrats said that Harris' selection presents a winning team for Democrats in the race for the White House and that Harris -- who is now the first Black woman on a major party ticket -- will excite their voters and sway some who are undecided.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes a question during a town hall meeting at Canyon Springs HS on March 1, 2019 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris is campaigning for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I shouted from the rooftops," said Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee). "I think she is just the perfect selection."

Harris is perfect, according to Moore, because of her professional career as a former attorney general, political strength on the debate stage and the movement she represents.

"I think she's perfect for this moment. Not only from the practical side from being a prosecutor, but because she can lean into the Black Lives Matter movement," said Moore.

No one can deny that Harris' vice-presidential run marks a historic moment, but Paris Dennard, the Republican senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs, said being the first Black VP candidate does not make her the best candidate.

"The Black community rejected Kamala Harris," Dennard said. "She's a radical candidate and a radical ticket. Being on a radical side of history is not where I believe mainstream America is and where we need to be."

"Everybody is a radical according to (Republicans); everyone but Donald Trump," said Moore.

Partisan rhetoric will always fall along party lines. But putting the first female vice president in the White House will be up to the American voters.

Wisconsin is one of the states expected to decide the presidential race, and Harris has a connection to the state. Her father, Donald, was a professor at UW-Madison.