Impatient Florida truck driver loses back wheels by driving over concrete pillars

There are "Florida drivers"… and then there's this guy.

A semi-truck driver apparently got a little impatient while struggling to clear safety barriers on a turn – and caused some pretty severe damage to his rig in the process.

The incident happened Friday, May 20 in Doral, near Miami. Video shared by Jorge L. Alvarez shows the pillars caught beneath the semi's container, blocking the back wheels. The video also shows the pillars scraping along the bottom of the container, continuing to cause damage to the semi's trailer.

Alvarez told Storyful it all happened as he and a coworker got to their office Friday morning.

RELATED: Texas toddler accidentally orders 31 cheeseburgers on DoorDash

The semi-driver eventually drove forward, causing the back four wheels to completely come off the back of the container.

The truck can be seen continuing to move forward with the container scraping the concrete along the way. The driver drove about 100 yards away before realizing the back wheels were gone and stopped.

Advertisement

What was left of the large semi-truck was eventually removed and towed away later on that day, according to Alvarez.