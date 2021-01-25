Illinois woman held in lieu of bail in murder of 7-year-old daughter

A western Illinois woman has been ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bail in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter.

Hazel Ivy of Galesburg is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her daughter.

Knox County prosecutors on Monday told Judge Nigel Graham the girl's body was found Sunday on the second floor of the family’s apartment.

Authorities received a tip of a possible homicide before arriving at the apartment.

There, the 29-year-old Ivy directed them to the body.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, suffered stab wounds to the face and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.