The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of killing a man in Illinois. She will not fight extradition to DuPage County, where she's charged. Investigators believe a swipe on Tinder led to the murder.



A Milwaukee woman will not fight extradition to Illinois, where prosecutors accuse her of killing a man.

Woman charged

In court:

Akrystal Woods, 19, is charged in DuPage County with first-degree murder. On Friday afternoon, she appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Ms. Woods, you’re wanted by the state of Illinois for the crime of murder in the first degree," said Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Barry Phillips. "Your attorney tells me that you wish to waive extradition and go back to Illinois voluntarily? Is that correct?"

Akrystal Woods in Milwaukee County court on Feb. 13, 2026.

"Yes," Woods replied.

What's next:

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office declined to comment about the case until Woods makes her court appearance there. It's unclear if others will be charged in the case.

The backstory:

On Feb. 4, Oakbrook Terrace police were called to a parking lot near Interstate 88. Obeidulla Shareef, 28, was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car. He'd been shot in the head.

A warrant said a witness saw the car speed out of the garage, jump a curb and hit other parked cars. Shareef was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hotel in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois

In the car, police found a receipt for a nearby hotel. A Milwaukee woman's name was on the receipt. At the hotel, police spoke with a witness who said, the day before, Shareef was nervous about meeting up with two women he met on a dating app, Tinder.

Court filings said, when Shareef checked out the next day, a witness told investigators a woman – later identified as Woods – accused Shareef of taking $200 from her. That started an argument, and Woods, Shareef and another woman were asked to leave the property.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators went through surveillance video, social media and license plate readers. After checking out of the hotel, they said Shareef and a second car with two women in it entered a parking garage roughly a mile-and-a-half away.

Police connected the car and the two women to an apartment complex on Milwaukee's northwest side, near 73rd and Dean. Law enforcement executed several warrants at the complex on Feb. 5, the day after the murder.

Woods and a man were taken into custody after a traffic stop in the suspect vehicle.