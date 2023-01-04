Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow

The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.

(L) Bryan Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County Courthouse in advance of his extradition hearing. He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four University of Idaho students. (Fox News Digital) (R) Photo shows Bryan Ko Expand

Administration at the Monroe County Correctional Facility told FOX 13 Seattle that he is no longer at the facility.

As of 6:50 a.m. PT, Kohberger was in custody of Pennsylvania State Police. It's unknown when he'll arrive in Idaho.

Kohberger is accused of slinking into the home of four sleeping University of Idaho students in the early hours of Nov. 13, then stabbing them to death.

The attack killed Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20. The three women lived together in the King Road rental house with two other friends, who were not targeted. Chapin was spending the night.

Also on Tuesday, an Idaho judge issued a nondissemination order for this case.

"The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case," Moscow police said on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.