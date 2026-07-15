ICE in Milwaukee: US DOJ says it will not comply with mask ban ordinance

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice issued a Friday deadline for Milwaukee to respond to a mask dispute. An ordinance passed in April bans all local, state and federal law enforcement from wearing masks, with some exceptions. The U.S. DOJ stated the ban is unconstitutional and endangers federal officers.



The clock is ticking in the fight between ICE and Milwaukee. The federal Department of Justice gave Milwaukee until Friday to respond.

Law enforcement mask ban

The backstory:

In April, Milwaukee passed an ordinance that bans all law enforcement from wearing masks. There are exemptions for health or safety reasons. Those breaking it can face a fine of up to $10,000.

Supporters said it was part of what they called "ICE Out Milwaukee." It was clear from debate, they were targeting immigration agents.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The U.S. DOJ sent the mayor and city attorney a letter on July 10. It says the federal government will not comply. It tells the city to respond by this Friday, July 17, that it will not enforce the ban against federal agents.

Snippet of the letter

One Milwaukee nonprofit leader critical of ICE responded to the situation.

"I look at the federal government's threats to Milwaukee as analogous to David versus Goliath," said Emilio De Torre of the Milwaukee Turners at Turner Hall. "David was doing the right thing in the face of of violence and oppression, and Milwaukee's doing the right thing too. If a person is proud of what they're doing, if they know that what they're doing is legal and justified, then they don't need to be a coward and hide behind a mask."

Related article

U.S. DOJ ultimatum

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice letter was signed by an assistant attorney and also Brad Schimel, who leads the U.S. attorney's office in Eastern Wisconsin.

It says the mask ordinance is unconstitutional by breaking the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause.

"This Mask Ban endangers federal officers and undermines federal law enforcement operations," the letter also states. "The consequences are severe. Protecting the personal identities of federal officers and their families is especially critical in part due to the increasingly common threats of targeted harassment, tracking, interference, and assaults on federal agents for simply doing their jobs."

Snippet of the letter

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Several Milwaukee groups held a vigil and protest against ICE on Wednesday, July 15 in Burnham Park. That included Milwaukee Turners, the Milwaukee teachers' union and Voces de la Frontera. They are criticizing recent deaths.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.