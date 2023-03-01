Meth and puppies found inside ice cream truck in Louisiana, police say

article

Authorities in Louisiana pulled over an ice cream truck and found more than just ice cream sandwiches and bomb pops.

Police in Slidell, a city located about 30 miles northeast of New Orleans, arrested 42-year-old Tamisha Morin on Feb. 27 for the possession of methamphetamine, in addition to an outstanding warrant and multiple traffic violations.

Narcotics detectives first noticed Morin’s blue-colored ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights parked along a street, according to a post by the Slidell Police Department .

"This ice cream truck was of particular interest to detectives due to previously receiving information that the owner was allegedly using and selling meth from the truck," the police department said.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop and searched the truck, finding melted ice cream in the freezer, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ "Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats" ice cream truck is pictured on Feb. 27, 2023, in Slidell, Louisiana. (Credit: Slidell Police Department)

"As if the mixture of ice cream and meth wasn’t strange enough, detectives also located two small puppies inside the ice cream truck," the department’s post added.

Morin was placed under arrest for possession of the narcotics and transported to the Slidell City Jail. Her ice cream truck, "Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats," was also impounded.

Both puppies were "safe" in the care of Slidell Animal Control.

The two puppies found inside the truck are pictured on Feb. 27, 2023, in Slidell, Louisiana. (Credit: Slidell Police Department)

The Slidell Police Department said it doesn’t believe any children were exposed to meth, "as the ice cream truck has been out of commission for several months."

"As always, keeping children safe is a main priority of the Slidell Police Department," the post said. "Not only were more dangerous substances removed from the streets of Slidell, but this case also put an end to an operation that could have affected the health and safety of many children."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.